Coppa Italia: 4-3 against Modena, Retegui brace leads Genoa – Calcio

Victory and qualification for Genoa who defeat Modena 4-3 in the 32nd round of the Italian Cup and earn the passage of the round where they will challenge the winner of Monza-Reggiana. Mateo Retegui made his debut in an official competition in Italy, scoring after just 31 seconds of play following an assist from Frendrup. Retegui then came close to scoring with a volley of a back-heel, saved by Gagno to instead score the second in the second half.





However, Modena capable of overturning the result in the first half, thanks to two levity of the landlords who favor first Manconi and then Tremolada. At the end of the first half, however, Vasquez grabs the 2-2 with a header and the rossoblù effectively close it at the start of the second half. Gumdundsson served by Retegui flies the ball from midfield to the Modena area and beats Gagno with a perfect diagonal, so with Retegui controlling Hefti’s pass and beating the opposing goalkeeper in the 12th minute. There is still time for a flicker of Gargiulo who shortens with a powerful shot but Genoa control and start the season with the same result with which they closed last season: 4-3.



