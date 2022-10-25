Home Sports Coppa Italia, dates and program of the round of 16 and quarter-finals
Coppa Italia, dates and program of the round of 16 and quarter-finals

The eight seeded of the competition come into play, with the winners of the pairings returning to the field between the end of the month and the beginning of February

After the round of 32, the Italian Cup enters its hot phase, in which the eight seeded players will make their debut. The competition restarts in January 2023 with the round of 16, while the quarterfinals will take place between the end of the month and the first days of February. Either way, it will be single elimination matches. Below, the details of the calendar released by Lega Serie A.

The eighths

10 January 2023: Inter v Parma (9pm)
11 January 2023: Milan-Turin (9 pm)
12 January 2023: Fiorentina-Sampdoria (6 pm)
12 January 2023: Rome-Genoa (9 pm)
January 17, 2023: Naples-Cremonese (9 pm)
19 January 2023: Atalanta-Spezia (0re 15)
19 January 2023: Lazio-Bologna (0re 18)
19 January 2023: Juventus-Monza (0re 21)

The quarters

January 31, 2023: Winner Inter-Parma / Winner Atalanta-Spezia (time to be defined)
February 1, 2023: Winner Napoli-Cremonese / Winner Roma-Genoa (time to be defined)
February 1, 2023: Winner Milan-Turin / Winner Fiorentina-Sampdoria (time to be defined)
February 2, 2023: Winner Juventus-Monza / Winner Lazio-Bologna (time to be defined)

The television programming of the meetings has yet to be defined.

