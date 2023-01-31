Italian Cup quarter-finals: in the second half the defender decides the game with a great left foot

Inter advance to the semifinals of the Italian Cup where they will challenge the winner of Juventus-Lazio. To decide is a goal by Matteo Darmian, the one who in the last matches has taken the place of a Milan Skriniar dazed by the market and the non-renewal. Inzaghi’s men deserve to go on because they play and finish more against a more tarnished Atalanta than the Serie A version. For the hosts it is the fourth success in the last four direct clashes, including the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. A nice visiting card in view of Sunday’s derby that the Inter fans are waiting with great impatience judging by the anti-Rossoneri chants heard since the warm-up.

BETTER INTER — Inzaghi saves in view of the derby Bastoni, Dimarco and Dzeko, relaunching Lukaku in place of the latter. Gasperini, on the other hand, initially leaves Hojlund and Lookman on the bench relying forward on Zapata and Boga supported by Pasalic. Inter want the game, they have courage, personality and they dribble more than in the last few games against the big names, but to try Big Rom uses the long ball too much, obtaining not good results because the defense of the Deathe number 90 almost always defuses. It can be seen that the Belgian is not in top condition and that the LuLa, dusted from 1′ after 158 days, does not shine as much as it did in the Conte era. Despite this, however, in the midst of dictating the law are Inzaghi’s men: Calhanoglu does great in the two phases, Barella is charged after the discounted disqualification in Cremona and Mkhitaryan makes himself useful. De Roon and Koopmeiners thus get into trouble and Pasalic, who is floating between the lines, doesn’t lend a big hand. Atalanta would like to start again, but De Vrij makes a great impression against Zapata and Gasperini lacks the support of the Colombian. Koopmeiners and Zapata appear in the Inter area in the first few minutes but then it’s Lautaro and his teammates who are more dangerous. Musso defuses a shot from Barella, sees some shots countered or go wide and in the 41st minute he is saved by the post on Calhanoglu’s left foot. The visitors, who in the meantime switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation, responded with an oversized header from an excellent position by Zapata who squandered a good serve by Maehle. Overall, the first half was more of the Inter brand, but certainly not spectacular: only one shot on target, that of Barella, plus Calha’s post. Onana spectator or almost. See also Volleyball Champions League: Trento in the final, Perugia knocked out in the golden set

MARKS DARMIAN — The second half begins with Lukaku served more ball on the ground and, not surprisingly, more alive. Gosens goes close to scoring as an ex with a whip from the edge, but does not find the mirror. The Belgian talks with Lautaro and Barella and Inter gives the feeling of being able to pass, even if it is there Dea to waste a sensational opportunity with a high shot from an excellent position by Maehle on the developments of a wrong exit by Onana. Gasperini plays heavy artillery and, with Lookman and Hojund in place of Pasalic and Zapata, reassembles the titular trident. The signal is clear: he wants the semifinal. The match becomes more pleasant and without pauses: Inter unlocks it with Darmian who starts and concludes an action in which Calhanoglu and Martinez, author of the back-heel assist, are also the protagonists. By serving more often and better Big Rom, the hosts put pressure on the Atalanta defense and the Chelsea-owned striker shows flashes of the golden years. Mkhitaryan almost doubled, then Boga caressed the outside of the net with a left foot. Gasp changes again with Ederson for Hateboer and Muriel for Boga: here is the 4-2-3-1; Inzaghi responds with Dimarco for Gosens, Dzeko for Lukaku and Asllani for Calhanoglu. In the meantime, the first conclusion arrives in the guests’ goal with Onana who says no to Lookman. Atalanta also adds Soppy’s push to the right, while Inter have to replace the bruised Dumfries with D’Ambrosio. On paper, the hosts withdraw their center of gravity, but continue to press high to keep their opponents away from their area. Correa, who entered the whistles in place of Lautaro, fights and takes his place alongside Dzeko who defends several balls well from experience. Onana no longer risks and Inzaghi flies to the semifinals in “his” Cup. See also Wanda and L-Gante are still seen: "In addition to not inviting me to the party, you stood me up"

January 31, 2023 (change January 31, 2023 | 23:11)

