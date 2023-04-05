news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 04 – “There will be images, let’s hope that Lukaku’s yellow card can be removed for a misunderstood celebration as happened with Lookman”: this is the wish of the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi , after the expulsion to the Belgian.



“The final confusion wasn’t nice to see – added the coach – and at the moment the only thing I think about is that unfortunately I lost Handanovic and Lukaku for the second leg”. His team knew how to react to the difficulties: “Ours was a difficult moment, we did well beyond the draw and we didn’t become disunited after the disadvantage – the analysis of the 1-1 draw at the Stadium – also because we were playing in a Difficult stadium against a healthy Juve: the goal was avoidable, but we’ll take the draw and we’ve given an excellent signal.”



“There is displeasure and regret, it was a growing match: we’ll think about the return later on,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. “I don’t know what happened in the final, but it’s still the Italian derby – the comment on the final tussle – and all in all, the draw is a fair result: sorry about the penalty, but we made a mistake at the start to allow the passage of Sticks in Dumfries”.



