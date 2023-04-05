Home Sports Coppa Italia: Inzaghi, Lukaku’s celebration was misunderstood – Football
Sports

Coppa Italia: Inzaghi, Lukaku’s celebration was misunderstood – Football

by admin
Coppa Italia: Inzaghi, Lukaku’s celebration was misunderstood – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 04 – “There will be images, let’s hope that Lukaku’s yellow card can be removed for a misunderstood celebration as happened with Lookman”: this is the wish of the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi , after the expulsion to the Belgian.

“The final confusion wasn’t nice to see – added the coach – and at the moment the only thing I think about is that unfortunately I lost Handanovic and Lukaku for the second leg”. His team knew how to react to the difficulties: “Ours was a difficult moment, we did well beyond the draw and we didn’t become disunited after the disadvantage – the analysis of the 1-1 draw at the Stadium – also because we were playing in a Difficult stadium against a healthy Juve: the goal was avoidable, but we’ll take the draw and we’ve given an excellent signal.”

“There is displeasure and regret, it was a growing match: we’ll think about the return later on,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. “I don’t know what happened in the final, but it’s still the Italian derby – the comment on the final tussle – and all in all, the draw is a fair result: sorry about the penalty, but we made a mistake at the start to allow the passage of Sticks in Dumfries”.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy