“Dry” match, Wednesday 19 October, at the Friuli stadium against Monza. Only this bugbear – represented by the possible queue of extra time and penalties in the event of a persistent tie result – could scare Udinese, which returns to attend the Italian Cup scoreboard arrived in the second round, a “waltz” started on Tuesday with Torino, as regards the Serie A teams, happens to be Udinese’s next opponent in the league.

Just the fixed thought on the flattering ranking could condition the thoughts on the national trophy. In a nutshell: is it worth it to employ many starters to pass the round and meet Juventus who, thanks to their “big” status, are already qualified for the round of 16?

The sensations

On the nose Andrea Sottil will do some calculations. For example, that problem of Silvestri on one foot, revealed after the match against Lazio and cited to testify to the attachment to the goalkeeper’s shirt, will advise him to put Padelli in the goalposts, one that these evenings of the Italian Cup also lived with. the Inter shirt on.

In defense then there will be some turnover which, however, will be conditioned by Rodrigo Becao’s injury, a less severe muscle problem in the right leg flexor than expected that will force him to stop until the end of the week.

The point is that the Brazilian will not be available for the match against Toro on Sunday in the league, and therefore given the disqualification he would certainly have played tonight.

The choices

All that remains is to try to anticipate Sottil, even if it is an exercise that, due to difficulty, would only be less than that of hitting the sixth of almost 300 million euros at SuperEnalotto.

He could propose Nehuen Perez on the right in defense with the center Nuytinck and on the left Ebosse, even if two out of three should be starters with Toro.

Unless there are twists and turns, the two outsiders will change, placing Ezihibue on the right and the “mysterious” Embosele on the left. At the center of the median there is room for Jajalo, who has long been out of the loop, while as an interior Lovric and Arslan seem to be on pole. In attack, a credible couple is Success-Nestorovski. Thus Silvestri, Bijol, Pereyra, Udogie, Samardzic, Walace, makengo, Deulofeu and Beto, nine probable owners, would be able to take a breath.

The opponents

Unlike Sottil, on Tuesday his colleague Raffaele Palladino spoke about the challenge from Friuli: «We are facing Udinese which are a strong, healthy and organized team. Besides being very well trained.

I expect maximum commitment from everyone. I expect whoever is called to give 100 percent. It is an opportunity for those who have not had space up to now ». For the series: Monza has also studied a scientific turnover.