Round of 16, Lombards ahead with Pickel, then Spalletti’s team, stuffed with reserves, overturns the game before Felix’s equal mockery in the final. No goals in extra time, match ended from the penalty spot. Lobotka’s mistake was decisive

La Cremonese beats Maradona on one of those evenings that only football can offer, because a team in obvious difficulty and that has just changed coach eliminates – 7-6 on penalties after finishing with ten men – the league leaders who in Fuorigrotta she was undefeated. Afena-Gyan was the man of the day in the guests’ ranks, given that he scored the two-two with which the regulation 90′ and overtime ended and then the decisive penalty that delivered the quarter-finals against Roma to the team of the new coach Ballardini.

GUEST ADVANTAGE — Spalletti has changed ten compared to Juve, confirming only Meret between the posts, also thanks to the negotiation that is bringing Sirigu to Florence with Gollini who has promised himself to Naples. On the other hand, the first Ballardini dressed the Cremonese in a “comfortable” dress in the sense that the starting 5-3-2 made it possible not to suffer too much from the change on the bench that took place in practice two days ago. It is no coincidence that the Lombard team advanced in the 18th minute following game principles already known to them: ball into Castagnetti’s space for Okereke (the most inspired of his) who took advantage of a “light” marking from Ostigard and served ‘Accurring Pickel the assist for zero to one. See also Sacchi: "Napoli, Milan, Juve and Inter: here's what to do in the long break"

PROFESSOR SIMEONE — Napoli lacked Lobotka’s screen in front of the defense until Spalletti placed one between Ndombele and Gaetano (mainly the latter) in turn there. The intensity level of the match was high and put Bereszynski’s non-optimum condition to the test. Quagliata often got the better of the former Doriano and even came close to doubling in the half hour, however rubbing a right foot from an easy position. Wrong goal, goal conceded with the blue equal who arrived in the fray from a corner action with the “usual” Juan Jesus (second center of the season in only nine appearances) after a torpedo from Ndombele rejected by Carnesecchi and Simeone’s easy tap in sent but on the crossbar. At that point, Cremonese loosened up and in the 36th minute Simeone headed her into the corner following a Zerbin cross, proving once again that he is a professor when it comes to moving in the penalty area.

CREAM IN THE BATCH — For Cremonese, perfect until the draw, a bad blow testified by the nervousness in the end of time also shown by Okereke (booked) against the referee Ferrieri Caputi. The second half saw Napoli touch the trio on the counterattack with Raspadori in the opening and above all grow in quality with captain Elmas (debut with the wing) moved to the left, who “liberated” Olivera and created quite a few headaches for Hendry. However, Cremonese did not leave the match even when Napoli brought in the heavyweights (Anguissa, Lobotka and Politano) and this could be a good starting point for Ballardini. Thus the result remained in the balance so much so that Spalletti also relied on Kim, who, however, could do nothing when Afena -Gyan pushed Zanimacchia’s cross from the right on goal for the 2-2 that sent the match into extra time. See also Haslem can earn $45,267 in 1 minute of playing in the past 5 years, the most in active service & Wall's second – yqqlm

RED AND PARADES — In the first overtime Ferrieri Caputi waved the red light for a second yellow card under Sernicola’s chin after a foul on Ndombele. At that point Napoli dropped the ace Osimhen, who at the first ball touched forced Carnesecchi to a miracle on whose developments Simeone hit the post and crossbar in one fell swoop. In the second mini fraction, however, the visiting goalkeeper opposed Politano well, locking down the result and taking the match to penalties. For Napoli Lobotka made a mistake, for Cremonese they all scored and it was a great party.

January 17, 2023 (change January 18, 2023 | 00:06)

