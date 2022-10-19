A blow by Benedyczak and at least two interventions by Superman by the goalkeeper Corvi give Parma the victory against Bari. The 1-0 by Tardini pushes the Emilians to the round of 16 where they will face Inter. After a dominated first half both in terms of play and in terms of scoring chances (Benedyczak’s goal arrives in the 29th minute), Pecchia’s team suffers the predictable return of Bari in the second half.

SUPER CROWS

—

But despite the rather unscrupulous form, a classic 4-2-4, ordered by the coach Mignani, the Apulians manage to create only two dangers: one with Ceter at 24 ‘, thwarted by Corvi outgoing, and the other with Vicari who , from outside the box, forces the goalkeeper to make a rather difficult intervention. Parma, which in the meantime has lined up with a prudent 4-1-4-1, where only Vazquez is the offensive reference point, limits itself to containing and managing the maneuver, without sinking the counterattack. Proof of great determination for Pecchia’s team which, especially in the first half, shows an appreciable pressing and in the final shows its muscles and does not allow the opponents to recover. Bari, on the other hand, wakes up a little late, when Cheddira is inserted and the attacking actions begin to become more frequent. Back there, however, there is always Superman Corvi to guard and the Emilians can rest assured.