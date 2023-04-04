Status: 04/05/2023 00:41

Juventus Turin kept their chance to win their 15th national cup. The Italian football record champions drew 1-1 (0-0) against defending champions Inter Milan in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. The second leg of the Derby d’Italia will take place in Milan on April 26th.

Juan Cuadrado (83′) scored for Juve, who failed in the group stage of the Champions League and are now in the Europa League. In the league, Turin is only seventh in the table after a point deduction. Romelu Lukaku equalized for Inter in injury time (90+5) with a hand penalty.

Lukaku, Cuadrado and Handanovic were sent off

After the equalizer, there was still a lot going on on the pitch. Lukaku, Cuadrado and Inter’s Samir Handanovic saw the red card. At Inter, Robin Gosens came on in the 69th minute.

US Cremonese and AC Fiorentina determine the second finalist.