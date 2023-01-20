Home Sports Coppa Italia, the quarter-finals table: pairings and dates
Sports

Atalanta, Lazio and Juventus have qualified and thus join Inter, Turin, Fiorentina, Rome and Cremonese: here is the schedule of matches that will lead to the semi-finals

With tonight’s last matches, the scoreboard for the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia 2023 was outlined: Inter-Atalanta (Tuesday 31 January); Juventus-Lazio (Thursday 2 February); Rome-Cremonese and Fiorentina-Turin (both on Wednesday 1 February).

The semi-finals will be played on 4-5 April (first leg) and 25-26 April (return) while the final is scheduled for 24 May 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The possible combinations of the semi-finals according to the draw are as follows: Inter or Atalanta against Lazio or Juventus and Cremonese or Rome against Fiorentina or Turin.

