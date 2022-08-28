Tonight (20.30) at Fortunati the new course of the Azzurri Tassi opens: “My team must be humble, have the heart and please the fans”

The curtain rises for the 2022-23 season and the debut will be tonight at Fortunati (8.30 pm) for the first day of quadrangular 15 of Excellence in the internal race with the newly promoted Virtus Binasco.

Yesterday afternoon the finishing and the official arrival in the blue jersey of a new midfielder, the 2001 class Lamin Kanteh, who arrives on loan from Derthona where he made 37 appearances in the last two seasons of Serie D. the player of Ghanaian origin, a midfielder capable of playing both as a play and as a midfielder, is on the squad list for tonight’s match. Match from which the blue staff and the fans expect positive feedback.

«We want to be appreciated by the fans for the spirit we have. It will certainly not be easy for me first and the boys are aware that they have to give everything to prove it because in words all are professors – explains Pavia coach Maurizio Tassi – Pavia fans come from disappointments and our task is to want to bring them closer together. To do this you need humility first. “My” Pavia must be humble and have heart, before interpreting forms or schemes. Then the rest will come. And it is humility and heart that we must guarantee first of all with the Pavia shirt ».

Sure absent the injured Mattia Sarzi, play in front of the blue defense, for a game accident in the shoulder in the match against Luese, and the Argentine striker Lucas Garcia, struggling with an elongation that forced him to skip almost all friendly. Both Monday should resume with the group (Sarzi fully, Garcia still apart) and then evaluate if, certainly skipping the Cup trip on Tuesday evening in Pandino with Luisiana, they will be recoverable for the championship debut in 8 days at Fortunati with the Vis Nova Giussano or for the subsequent engagement of the 11th in Sant’Alessio with the Academy. Today’s opponent of Pavia is a team that will certainly try to create difficulties with the pace and speed of a young group but which also has quality.

“I saw them in a friendly match against Union Calcio Basso Pavese and they are a team with quality as well as athleticism – Tassi reiterates -. Well done by their new coach Gianluca Imbriaco, former city of Vigevano ».

Virtus Binasco will present itself at Fortunati with some absence: Cesana, Damo, Mantelli, Modoni and Italian will not be available and therefore the coach will be forced to field an experimental formation. “There will be no important players who were the hard core of the team last season – underlines Imbriaco -. In any case we will use both matches of the Italian Cup to get all the members of the squad to put minutes in the legs in order to try to be as ready as possible for the debut in the league next week ».

A first important test therefore for the Binasco who quickly built the team for Excellence after the repechage and, even as a freshman, will try to chase salvation. –

