24 points for Jimmy Butler, seven in double figures for the Miami Heat to reach double figures, Utah Jazz ko 119-115 in Simone Fontecchio’s great night.

In the Heat home also 18 for Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent, in the twenty-fourth success of the season with a margin equal to or less than 5 points there are also 16 from Bam Adebayo.

Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points for Utah, but it wasn’t enough. Simone Fontecchio added 23 points and Ochai Agbaji 14.