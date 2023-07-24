Corder Beran secured a start in the main competition at the Fencing World Championships

The duels in the main spider for 64 fencers, in which the sixteen best fencers according to the world ranking were directly deployed, are on the program for Wednesday. Beran, who is 29th in the FIE ranking mainly thanks to his triumph at the Grand Prix in Cali in May, will face Javochirbek Nurmatov, an Uzbek opponent from the second hundred of the rankings, in the first round.

Beran is the second Czech representative in the main competition in Milan. Thanks to his twelfth place in the FIE rankings, Olympic bronze medalist Alexander Choupenitch is also guaranteed a start in Thursday’s foil tournament.

Already on Saturday, saber fencers Matyáš and Kryštof Cacki, Filip Maxa and Filip Wágner as well as cord fencers Veronika Bieleszová, Anna Coufalová and Kateřina Saligerová unsuccessfully fought for advancement, today foil fencers Štěpánka Němcová and Andrea Bímová finished in the preliminary rounds. On Monday, the foil and saber players have qualifying fights on the program.

