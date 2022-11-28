Home Sports Cordoba: “Inter, four centre-backs are few. You have to fight for the place”
Sports

Cordoba: “Inter, four centre-backs are few. You have to fight for the place”

by admin
Cordoba: “Inter, four centre-backs are few. You have to fight for the place”

Cordoba: “Inter, four centre-backs are few. You have to fight to earn your place”
The former defender, now manager of Venezia and partner in a Colombian restaurant in Milan, talks about the Nerazzurri and the need for internal competition: “The path is right, the team must understand that it is necessary to bring home the result even when the day is not is one of the best. In Skriniar I see my desire to ‘relentlessly’ hunt for football”

See also  F1, Hungarian GP: Ocon surprisingly triumphs ahead of Vettel (later disqualified) and Hamilton. Sainz's Ferrari is third

You may also like

Qatar 2022: footballers’ cars, Suarez between BMW, Lamborghini...

Qatar 2022 World Cup, North Korea-Ghana 2-3: braces...

On the 27th, Jiang Dongyun won the 4-game...

Labor market, how is employee employment in Italy:...

The 22nd victory over the 2nd World Cup...

Onana, the Cameroon coach Song: “The World Cup...

The Hangzhou Women’s U17 Team won the runner-up...

The Prosecco Run returns on 4 December: three...

The third round of the league ends, Zhejiang...

Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s surprise at the World Cup:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy