Original title: The core stays in the team!Shenzhen 2-year maximum salary renewal Shen Zijie 3-year maximum salary to keep Gu Quan

On September 16, Beijing time, well-informed sources revealed that Shen Zijie and Gu Quan each completed a maximum salary renewal with the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team.

This afternoon, the CBA officially updated the domestic player registration information, among which Shen Zijie renewed the Shenzhen team with a two-year D-type (max salary) contract. Shen Zijie is the inner core and pillar of the Shenzhen team. He just passed his 25th birthday and played 36 games for the Shenzhen team last season, averaging 30.2 minutes per game, handing over 14.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks.

In addition to Shen Zijie, another player from the Shenzhen team completed the registration today – He Xining. According to the domestic player information sheet, He Xining has one year left on his Class C contract.

“Beijing Youth Daily” reporter Song Xiang followed up the report. The tip he got was that the Shenzhen team and Gu Quan completed a 3-year maximum salary extension contract. As a result, there will be two top-paid players in the Shenzhen team in the new season, namely Shen Zijie and Gu Quan. Among them, Gu Quan is the most stable outside pitcher of the Shenzhen team. In the 36 games played last season, Gu Quan averaged 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.

This summer, Shen Zijie, Gu Quan and He Xining have been playing overseas with the Chinese men’s basketball team. Previously, the Shenzhen team had pre-registered for them. Up to now, Gu Quan has not completed the official registration. In the Shenzhen team, the teenager Wu Zihan has not yet completed the final registration.

In the regular season last season, the Shenzhen team achieved a record of 26 wins and 12 losses, ranking NO.6 in the standings. (jim)





