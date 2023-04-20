Corey Davis tested positive for doping tests. The appeal will speak of contamination

Corey Davis, point guard of Pallacanestro Trieste, will appeal today, and personally, against the suspension imposed on Wednesday 19 April by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

According to what Sportando learned, the defense thesis would be based on the modest presence of a prohibited substance in the body. The thesis would therefore support the positivity for contamination, not for direct intake of the substance itself.

The player’s goal is to return to the field before the end of the 2022-2023 season.