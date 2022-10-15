Five defeats in the last six games are a score that a club like the Palermo cannot accept, especially the last 3-0 debacle on the field of Ternana. The rosanero club has trusted the coach Eugenio Corini called to make up ground in the Serie B standings. The next match at “Renzo Barbera” against the Pisa will be the key to chasing away this crisis of results but the opponent is certainly difficult, reborn with the care of D’Angelo. These are Corini’s statements in the press room on the eve of the match:

“My week was one of great concentration and dedication on Sunday I was having lunch with Rinaudo and Zavagno to discuss possible solutions after the knockout of Terni, with energy I came to the team to talk about what needs to be done. I showed a video to show how to deal with our current condition. A documentary about Kobe Bryant about the victory of the Olympics by the United States basketball team. Each player of mine is his own leader. I will never ask a defender to throw 80 meters. Daily research is constantly active. We we have to be realistic, the team at present reaches a certain point. We will certainly save ourselves, I’m sure, my principle is to show a certain reaction, to make it clear that we become a team. I also want to make everyone understand what kind of championship we have to do. Let’s realize who we are today. We are a team that must save itself, with a myriad of difficulties. We are the first to prove it. In training I see who is ready to get up. We have to conquer everything inch by inch. We are a team that must save itself, we are also Palermo “.