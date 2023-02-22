“What was the game plan and the objective of your players in this match?
It was to keep working on things, to see certain girls in certain positions, to keep giving me answers. I have plenty tonight. What is interesting is that the players who enter bring something, we have seen it in the three matches. So that’s also interesting. This French team, when it makes changes improves, does not lose quality.
You end in a scoreless draw. Wasn’t the offensive animation disappointing and frustrating?
It was difficult to set up in the first period. There was no goal, but you’ll notice we didn’t concede either. Knowing that I had a big construction site, a lot of injured defenders. On the side of the defensive animation, it is satisfactory.
What is your assessment of this tournament?
A satisfactory result. We were able to experience things with two wins, a draw, a goal conceded. I am happy, satisfied. You would have to look far not to be. We were in preparation. I have answers to my questions. This will allow me to move forward.
“I took into account the current state of form of certain players. Some are a little worse »
Why not have Marion Torrent, Clara Mateo or Ella Palis play on this gathering?
They are simply choices. I could only fit eleven. I had an extended group of 26 players. I couldn’t, I had things to see. There are players who have not played, I know them. I took into account the current state of form of certain players. Some are a little worse. The choices of today will not be those of tomorrow.
Are you going to continue in your tactical scheme with three defenders?
We will see. This system works well for us. It still needs to be worked on. We still have things to improve. We haven’t scored a goal this (mardi) evening. We still have the offensive animation to polish. We didn’t score but two wins, a draw with three matches in seven days, that’s not too bad.