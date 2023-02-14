Home Sports Corinne Deacon (coach of the France team): “This course will perhaps make some people happy”
Sports

by admin
“Do you feel your team in World Cup mode, five months from the competition?
We are in preparation, the World Cup is the day after tomorrow, even if it will happen quickly. We started the course yesterday morning. (Monday), with only one session yesterday, one this afternoon, and it’s already the match tomorrow. It goes very quickly, we don’t have time to think.

“It will allow me to test new things, to give some playing time”

With all the absentees, isn’t there frustration at not being able to work with the forces expected at the World Cup?
We don’t know what tomorrow has in store for us. Perhaps those injured today will still be injured tomorrow or the day after. I do with it, I adapt, as usual. It will allow me to test new things, to give some playing time. For me it’s pretty good, for them too. The players called up are part of the France team. You can’t always say ”if there had been this player, or this one…”. We will trust those who are there, there will be imperfections, we know that. It’s up to the girls to seize their chance. This internship will perhaps make the happiness of some in the months to come.

Kadidiatou Diani says the striker position is not her best position, and sees it as a sacrifice. Do you see her permanently evolving in this position?
In the short term yes, even if I have other players who can play in that position. I think Kadi was a bit strong on the word sacrifice there. In the France team, it is not at all a sacrifice. She has developed different qualities, I find her more of a scorer, which is not a bad thing, that’s what we could blame her for a bit when she played on the right side. Her game has changed, she has matured enormously, she has reached a new level. So the sacrifice is fine with me (smile).

Sandy Baltimore can play on the wrong foot, right, and you pointed that out. What do you like about it?
I adapt to the qualities of the players, what the coaches can try in a club can be interesting for me. We advocate play in the corridors, by the sides, so it’s not a bad thing that the eccentric attackers leave room, playing on the wrong foot. Sandy has regained her desire to play, she is trying things again, she is becoming effective again with PSG. I hope that will be the case with us too.

You played with a three-man defense at the end of November against Norway. Can we see her again on this Tournoi de France, or was it a simple test?
We’re playing again against Norway, so why not (laughs).

“It’s nice to know that the stadium will be full. The players will feel that they still have the public behind them.

You are going to play to a sold-out crowd in Laval against Denmark. Is it important five months before the World Cup?
It is important for us, even if the World Cup will be very far from our country (in Australia). It’s been a while since we played at home, we played away in October and November (three matches). It feels good to have our audience back. In addition after the Covid period when we were moved away, and post-Covid when there were a lot of restrictions. There, it’s nice to know that the stadium will be full. The players will feel that they still have the public behind them. »

