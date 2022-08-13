The champion of the Equa Team of Santa Cristina beats the competition, beating the South African Du Preez by over a minute

PAVIA

Fabrizio Cornegliani confirmed himself as the strongest in the world at time trials in the MH1 handbike category: the blue won the time trial on the opening day of the handbike and para-cycling world championships, which began in Baie-Comeau (Canada). Cornegliani had already given a taste of his excellent form by winning the time trial of the World Cup stage held in Quebec City last week and he also repeated himself at the World Championships, closing with the best time in his category on a kilometer circuit. 9,500 to be repeated twice and defined as “really tough” by the same national coach Rino De Candido, who underlined, before the start of the race against time, that the uphill tear was not a walk in the park: “The boys, however, I they said the opposite and this is comforting: it means that I am really fit, as Cornegliani demonstrated ».

The Pavia handbiker played a great race, in progression, starting slowly and growing as the kilometers went by, so much so that he crossed the finish line with a time of 47’41 “46 and leaving the South African Nicolas Pieter Du Preez at 1’13 ”36 and the third classified, the Belgian Maxime Hordies, at 2’35” 57, an enormity in a race against time.

«We won the first title of world champion – the president of Team Equa, Ercole Spada underlines satisfied – after all Fabrizio was in great shape and the race was perfect for his characteristics. Cornegliani is a diesel and the longer the competition, the more tailored it is for him. Now I expect Vitelaru to win the second world jersey too and I’m curious to see what our captain Paolo Cecchetto, bronze in the World Cup just last week, will do ». –