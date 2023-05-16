Home » Corona and fresh snow at the Giro: compulsory masks and passage through the tunnel
Corona and fresh snow at the Giro: compulsory masks and passage through the tunnel

Corona continues to be the dominant theme at the 106th Giro d’Italia. More cases became known before the start of the tenth stage on Tuesday. Italian climbing specialist Domenico Pozzovivo left the bike race, as did Norwegian Sven Erik Bystrom and Australian Callum Scotson. The number of corona-related failures rose to nine drivers, including the world champion and former leader Remco Evenepoel. In response, the Giro organizers introduced a mask requirement in all contact areas with the riders on Monday.

The new overall leader is Brit Geraint Thomas. He spoke of Evenepoel’s departure as a “great disappointment”. He was “looking forward to a really nice fight.” According to his own statement, the German hopeful Lennard Kämna is not panicking about the new corona situation: “We are not afraid of Covid. It is as it is. We try to be as clean as possible in our bubble and of course we try not to get sick, ”said Kämna in a media round on the first day of rest.

Top sprinter Pascal Ackermann also remains calm with regard to the risk of infection. “Corona doesn’t feel dangerous to me,” said the 29-year-old. Corona tests are not mandatory at the Giro and a positive result does not automatically result in a ban from the start. The decision on how to deal with the topic is up to the teams.

Kämna is satisfied with his sporting performance on the first stages. It’s been a nice experience so far, said the German time trial champion, who is tackling the overall standings in a grand tour for the first time in his career: “I really like it. I’m enjoying it.” The goal remains to end up in the top ten in the overall standings.

Meanwhile, fresh snow and the danger of avalanches are forcing the organizers to change the route. The 13th stage on Friday to Crans-Montana in Switzerland is to be shortened to 199 kilometers, reports the Swiss newspaper “La Nouvelliste”.

The 2469 meter high pass road over the Great Saint Bernard and thus the highest point of this year’s Tour of Italy had to be removed from the program because more fresh snow was expected. The peloton is to be guided through the much lower, almost six-kilometre-long tunnel instead of over the “roof of the tour”.

