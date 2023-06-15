Corona shock digested: Europe’s top leagues with record sales

Status: 06/15/2023 12:31 p.m

The European football market has apparently left the corona pandemic behind in economic terms and is again on record sales. This emerges from the 32nd edition of the “Annual Review of Football Finance”, which the auditing and consulting firm Deloitte published on Thursday (June 15, 2023) in London.

The “Big Five” leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France have therefore reached a maximum in terms of total revenues. Total sales in the European market increased by seven percent compared to the previous season, from 27.6 billion to 29.5 billion euros.

The figures are based on the 2021/22 season. Transfer proceeds are not taken into account when collecting the data.

The sales development in the five top leagues Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 is similar to that in the overall European market. Sales rose by ten percent from 15.6 billion (2020/21) to the previous high of 17.2 billion euros. This also exceeded the level from the pre-pandemic period.

Premier League still at the top with a turnover of 6.4 billion euros

In the sales ranking, the English Premier League is further ahead with 6.4 billion euros (+12 percent). In second place is the Spanish La Liga (+11 percent) with 3.3 billion euros, just ahead of the Bundesliga (+5 percent) with 3.1 billion euros. Of the five major leagues, only the Bundesliga and Premier League made profits. The English elite class came to 542 million euros in 2021/22, the Bundesliga increased its profit from 62 million euros to 227 million euros.