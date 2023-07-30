Coros launches HR Monitor, promising ‘precise data and absolute comfort’

Coros Wearables, a well-known manufacturer of sports GPS wearables and training software, has announced the much-anticipated launch of its new accessory, HR Monitor.

This innovative bracelet is an alternative to the traditional chest strap. Designed with a fully elastic material and a sliding buckle, it offers a perfect fit, ensuring an extremely accurate heart rate reading thanks to the elimination of external interference from light sources.

Kilian Jornet, Coros pro athlete and four-time UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) winner, shared his experience with the new Coros HR Monitor stating: “I have been using the new Coros heart rate monitor for a while and I couldn’t be happier. The data is extremely accurate, and the comfort and lightness of the bracelet make it seem almost non-existent on the arm. Plus, the battery life is just incredible.”

This heart rate monitor uses the latest multi-channel optical sensor developed by Coros and consists of five LED lights and four photodiodes, all to ensure maximum accuracy in readings.

One of the coolest features is built-in usage tracking, which allows the heart rate monitor to automatically turn on and off when worn, making it easier for the user to interact with the accessory while exercising. Also, transmission of heart rate data can be done simultaneously to three Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Coros HR Monitor features an internal rechargeable battery, with an impressive 38 hours of logging capacity of heart rate data, and can remain in standby mode for up to 80 days on a single charge. To always monitor the charge level, the user can consult the Coros app or the watch display, while an LED on the bracelet clearly signals when a recharge is needed.

The design of the bracelet, made of soft fabric, adapts perfectly to the user’s arm and remains in position thanks to the presence of a textured surface, avoiding annoying imperfections during use and ensuring maximum comfort and safety.

Another distinguishing feature of this heart rate monitor from Coros is its broad compatibility. It’s the company’s first product that allows for completely independent use with any Bluetooth-supported third-party device, including GPS watches, indoor bike trainers, bike computers, Zwift, mobile devices, and more.

Furthermore, the collected data can be stored directly in the heart rate monitor for later synchronization.

The new Coros Heart Rate Monitor bracelet is a comfortable and practical alternative to the traditional chest strap. Thanks to its perfect fit and accurate heart rate readings, this device offers an advanced and reliable monitoring experience for anyone who participates in sports. With an elegant and resistant design, an exceptional battery life and its wide compatibility with external devices, the Coros HR Monitor confirms itself as an ideal accessory for fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes, as evidenced by the satisfaction of Kilian Jornet, the renowned UTMB winner.

