Corporate wellness: un refresh – SportOutdoor24

With Italian companies, propose yourself with a corporate wellness project it has always been an adventure. We are not Anglo-Saxons. Here you work, eat, train, celebrate and play, always on the farm. In Italy, for those who work until five, six or seven, staying in the HQ Wellness-Space to train is utopia. I follow clients who, in order not to find themselves running on the treadmill next to their boss or colleague, prefer to escape to the park or travel away from the company headquarters to train. Not good news for companies, already confused and focused on other problems, who want to invest in and don’t know what to do. Pulled by the jacket of their managers by sales managers of fitness technologies they impose machine parks as a necessary condition for realizing the successful business project. And hypnotized by the ergonomics creatives who work on absurd wellness areas, designed on flows that will never exist.

Corporate wellness: un refresh

The success of the “Corporate” project, in reality, it can be neither the space, nor the technology, nor the accessories, but man. The instructor always present: a little physically, a little remotely. But not spot. More corporeal than digitized interface, interceptor of the need for personalized movement, not imposer of a pre-printed pattern. A trainer, therefore, but also a manager, a philosopher of health, a skilful provider of “cooked at the moment” individual fitness that will make everyone in the company feel better, even if it’s just an hour of chat over a coffee. No corporate wellness-pack will be sold or purchased as a standardized service. If it is, it won’t be a long-term success.

Because Corporate Wellness is the opposite of the fitness service provided by a gym

The gym follows flows, quantities. Corporate Wellness must follow the person, his productivity, his joy of being part of that corporate philosophy which sees him participate with his well-identified name. Not with his number. Therefore, while the gym sacredly thinks about efficiency and numbers, in the Corporate one must aim for effectiveness. And that is developed by a Wellness Manager who maniacally takes care of the relational aspect, who understands, in taking care of every relationship, that instead of desiring a Wellness Service, the person would gladly opt for a Wellness Product. A sports accessory for the daughter who goes to the gym or a basket of organic products for his wife. So the Wellness Manager is more: is the implementer of the best technical-commercial strategy that values ​​the Benefit as a meeting point of the service acquired by the company with the need for individualized and individual Welfare.

But let’s get back to reality, which is still an adventure. In the corporate organization chart, it is the Facility Manager who usually discusses whether or not to include the Corporate Wellness service. Without knowing all that much, though, which leaves the project hanging in mid-air. In some other cases, even in high-profile companies, there is an already internalized ad hoc figure, a sort of Corporate Wellness Manager related to the CEO, this one is good at killing two birds with one stone: 1) lowers costs for service provision Welfare according to company policy; 2) place the nephew on duty in the company in the second year of Motor Sciences. But this is a train that stops at the first station if it leaves. Where they will all get off.

