When he wears the “albiceleste” shirt, Tucu looks like a different player compared to the Nerazzurri: immediately scoring in a friendly, the forward is getting closer to a World Cup that could change his future

The very unbalanced pre-World Cup friendly between Argentina and the United Arab Emirates was a show by Angel Di Maria, with two goals and one assist. Only in the first half, however, because Lionel Scaloni made a quadruple substitution at the interval and the characteristics of the match changed. The last goal, the fifth, was scored by Joaquin Correa a quarter of an hour after coming on: a filter from the trocar, control between six legs and a right foot crossing straight into the net.

Net weight — Obviously the specific weight of this goal is relative, but it stands out that – once again – the tucu immediately engraved with the shirt albiceleste. It happens often and willingly, as if in the service of his national team the 28-year-old managed to express himself at his best, more serene and inspired. While with Inter he often struggles and his dribbling risks becoming a broken promise, with Argentina we perhaps see the “real” Correa, surely we admire the best version of him. And the numbers partially describe this phenomenon, starting with a curious coincidence: when he played for Albiceleste, Correa never lost a game.

Double speed — Il tucu he scored four goals for his national team: the first in 2017 at the time of Sevilla against Singapore, in his second appearance. Then from Lazio two years ago he rang in Bolivia in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 to repeat himself as a fresh Inter player in September 2021 at Venezuela. He made nineteen appearances (five as owner) for 4 goals, for an average of one mark every 172 minutes: less than one every two complete games. Not bad. With club jerseys he has never managed to keep up this pace and at Inter he scores 9 goals in 54 games (20 from the first minute), one every 210 rounds of the clock. Moreover, these are goals divided between braces in Simone Inzaghi’s first year and rings in victories with at least two goals difference this year. From his qualities it is legitimate to expect more, in terms of performance and in terms of production in front of goal. See also Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid 2022: price, test, consumption, dimensions and technical data

Perspectives — Now, this goal induces the Interisti and the club itself to pay particular attention to Correa’s adventure in Qatar, a weapon from the bench in one of the national teams favored for final victory. On two different fronts. On the one hand admire a tucu particularly inspired could rekindle the never-extinguished hopes of having a bubbly and incisive striker back in January, on the other hand an important showcase at the World Cup could attract interested glances from abroad, prompting the club to evaluate an exit. In the past it was above all La Liga that flirted with Joaquin’s return to Spain, but even in the Premier League there are some admirers of Inzaghi’s former Lazio player. Faced with a convincing offer, the change with a more prolific striker could be considered by the Inter management. In any case, a 5-0 goal against the United Arab Emirates is also good news. For the tucu and for the Nerazzurri world.

November 17 – 1.23pm

