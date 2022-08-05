Home Sports Cortina, another reinforcement: after Traversa comes Seede in defense
Cortina, another reinforcement: after Traversa comes Seede in defense

Cortina, another reinforcement: after Traversa comes Seede in defense
Jason Seede

The first foreigner is the second hit of the Ampezzo training market

Luca De Michiel

05 August 2022

CORTINA

The first foreigner, the second hit of the Cortina market. After the official signing of Tommaso Traversa, Hafro announces the engagement in defense of Jason Seede, a 30-year-old native of Ottawa, who continues his professional career in Europe after five consecutive seasons divided between France and Poland.

Jason arrives in the Conca, at the disposal of coach De Bettin, with a winning history behind him at the youth club level with 4 successes between QMJHL, CHL and MJAHL. Seed’s youth career is therefore very respectable, in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League the Italian-Canadian played 186 games, scoring 27 points.

From 2009 to 2013 the experience in America where for the new Biancoceleste defender two titles in a row arrive in the QMJHL, but also the famous Memorial Cup, a competition in which the best Canadian youth teams battle it out. Seede then concluded his junior career in the Maritime Hockey League with the Summerside Western Capitals with whom he won the MJAHL title in 2013. At this point the new Cortina defender embarked on a university career by returning to the Canadian capital where he wore the shirt. of the Ravens Carleton premises for another 4 years in USports.

Once he finished his studies, he moved directly to the European continent starting from the second French league where he played two seasons with Briançon. Jason then went on the ice for three years in the Polish Hockey League.

See also  Champions, Real Madrid-Manchester City, Guardiola conference

In 2020 the champions of GKS Tychy buy Seede for the next two tournaments. The green-rossoneri of Tychy win the regular season again but stop in the semifinals, with Seede being the best assistman among the defenders of the league. Last season Tychy lost game 7 in the semifinal in extra time against Katowice and also the playoff challenge for third place against JKH Jastrzebie. Overall, Seede played a total of 151 games during his Polish Premier League adventure, scoring 82 points, 8 goals and 74 assists. And now the Italian-Canadian seems ready to take on a leading role in the spotlight at the Olimpico.

