The winter season isn’t over yet: for those who want to enjoy the last spring curves, lifts, slopes and refuges in Cortina are open until 1st May, in the Tofana – Freccia nel Cielo, Lagazuoi and 5 Torri area, in fact, you can ski until 10th April, at Col Gallina until 16th April, while as per tradition the Faloria will close on 1st May. The new Cortina Skyline will also be open until 10 April.

“The 2022-23 winter season was a great season, we worked hard and we are very satisfied with the results – recalls the President of Cortina Skiworld, Marco Zardini – SWe are happy and proud to be able to welcome our guests for another month, also because Easter is shaping up to have good snow conditions, also thanks to the temperatures of these days. After that our eyes are already on summer”.

And if the last Faloria lifts will close the winter season on May 1st, the summer season will open on May 27th with the Lagazuoi lifts. But while waiting for the summer, the Ampezzo spring on skis is still full of appointments and events.

APPOINTMENTS

Saturday, April 8, a great well-established appointment returns to the Faloria on the terrace of the Faloria Refuge, après-ski from 12.30 with Radio Company.

A Ra Vallesthe Tofana – Arrow in the Sky offers until 10 April “Solerà”, breakfasts with a special menu based on sweet and savory products at zero kilometre. Every day from 8.30 to 10.30.

But not only here: in all the refuges there are Easter menus rich in seasonal products, from wild herbs to asparagus to festive desserts, such as the ever-present brazorà, for a tasty embrace.

At Lagazuoi Expo Dolomiti, on the mountain of the same name, two exhibitions can be visited until 10 April. “The pioneers’ passion” Of Stefano Zardini represents a disruptive and innovative photographic experiment, a hymn to the indomitable spirit of the Alpine communities which at the beginning of the twentieth century “invented” winter mountain tourism and skiing. The exhibition will remain open until Easter Monday, will reopen later with the start of the summer season, May 27, and will be on display until Sunday June 18, 2023. The second is the exhibition of the winning projects of the Lagazuoi WIMA, the born to promote the mountain as a place of innovation, which explores the creative and cultural potential of the high lands, a source of inspiration for different lifestyles. Also this exhibition, inaugurated on Saturday 1st April 2023 at Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti, will remain open until Easter Monday to then reopen the 27 maggiowith the start of the summer season, and remain on display until March 2024.

Cortina d’Ampezzo will host the second edition of theAlpinathlonthe duathlon (running and ski mountaineering) organized by the Cortina Foundation which made its debut in 2022. The appointment is for Saturday 15 April, the stage for the competition will be a route, already successfully tested last year, which winds between the center of Cortina and Monte Faloria.