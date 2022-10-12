Home Sports Corvino and Fiorentina: “A particular match for me, a derby between past and present”
Corvino and Fiorentina: “A particular match for me, a derby between past and present”

Corvino will challenge “his” Fiorentina on Monday

Speaking to TeleRamathe technical director of Lecce, former viola, Pantaleo Corvino, spoke about the match against Fiorentina, scheduled for Monday 17 October. These are the words of him reported by calciolecce.it:

The next one for me will be a particular match for me, a real derby between past and present, between the Florence of the north and that of the south. In Florence I added up most of the matches played in Serie A, also touching the thrill of the Champions League, in which I was eliminated only by a foolish referee. I cannot forget ten years at Fiorentina, but I have also been ten years with Lecce, in my homeland and I just try to give my best for this club. It will be an important match for everyone, us and them. Fiorentina will arrive angry, they lost 0-4 to Lazio and will try to make up for it. If we were to win we would even surpass the viola in the standings, this explains how much there is at stake in such a challenge.“.

