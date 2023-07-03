8
Cory Joseph signs a year with the Golden State Warriors.
The guard averaged 3.5 assists and 7 points with the Pistons last season.
Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023
