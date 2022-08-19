Trieste: “I have nothing to reproach myself with. The full stadium and all those cheering people will always carry them in my heart. Thanks to De Rose and his wife Belsasso who trains me ”

And in the end Elena Cosetti managed to put the medal she dreamed of so much around her neck. Maybe he was thinking of a little more than bronze, also because after the third dive the Trieste was at the top of the standings. But so be it. Bronze medal, therefore. Like Alessandro De Rose at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. At her absolute debut at the European Championships, after the one at the World Series in Polignano, where she took off the pass for the next World Championships, Elena owes a lot to De Rose, her friend and training partner, the one who inspired, accompanied and encouraged her in the path of growth within the working group of the “Great Heights project” of the Italian Swimming Federation.

Emotion — “I’m happy despite having missed the last dive, because I gave my best – Elisa comments with a bit of emotion – I dedicate this medal to Alessandro De Rose and Nicole Belsasso (his technician, De Rose’s wife), to the whole team and the Italian Swimming Federation which promoted this project believing in our possibilities. I gave everything I had; I started better than usual and maybe in the end I suffered a bit from the tension. I have nothing to blame myself for. I will always carry the full stadium and all those cheering people in my heart ”. See also Cannavaro: Coaching experience in China has received an invitation from the American team_Italy

Sacrifices — And what does De Rose say about Elisa? “Source of pride. I saw her working out in the pool every day. I have seen the sacrifices you have made. I have seen it grow. I saw her start that she did not yet know how to barani, which is the fundamental part of our dive that allows you to land safely. Today she has performed many complex dives, playing for the medal and has reached the first European medal of the great heights. Chapeau. The? We hope. The race is still long. I’m not in the top positions right now. I’m sixth. It’s an excellent position, but the race ends after the last dive and the games are still open ”.

19 August – 21:44

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

