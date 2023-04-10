In the clash between Hurkacz and Djere, all three sets ended in a tie-break. The Polish tennis player turned out to be better in the match, winning 6:7(5), 7:6(5), 7:6(5). The Serbian set difficult, demanding conditions, which is confirmed by the long action from the tie-break of the second set.

See the video

After the victory over the USSR, “Przegląd” appeared with a delay

40 passes in one exchange in Hurkacz’s match

Hurkacz lost the first set and if he had lost to the Serbian in the second set, he would have said goodbye to the Monte Carlo tournament in the first round. The Pole has not been in the best shape recently and it was visible in the Sunday meeting, when he did not play at the same level and allowed himself to be dominated on the court. But the opponent did not take full advantage of his weaker moments, so we had three tie-breaks.

At 4-4 in the tie-break of the second set, we had the longest exchange of the match. It lasted almost a minute. During this time, both tennis players exchanged as many as 40 passes. It was hard to predict who would score. Both players looked for different solutions, but no one could surprise either with a strong forehand, or with a throwing backhand, or with an undercut ball.

The Pole is again a hero abroad. It delights. He saved his team [WIDEO]

At one point, Hurkacz played a faster ball from the forehand. Djere responded, but it was not a clean play, he sent the ball out and thus this hellishly long exchange ended successfully for the Pole. Hurkacz then took the lead in the tie-break 5:4. He lost the next exchange, but the next two fell to him, thanks to which he won the set and saved the meeting.

It was a tiring exchange for both tennis players. After the scored point, Hurkacz reacted as if he felt relieved. The Pole and the Serb received loud applause from the fans in the stands.

The least important champion of Poland. In our country, this discipline has the smell of the People’s Republic of Poland

Hurkacz advanced to the second round in Monte Carlo after over 200 minutes of play. Monday is a day off for him. In the next match, he will face the winner of the clash Sebastian Baez – Jack Draper.