Costa Rica vs. Zambia live updates: Zambia leads 2-1 in second half

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Costa Rica taking on Zambia at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Both teams have been eliminated from advancing to the round of 16 after being outscored by a combined 15-0 in their matches vs. Group C leaders Japan and Spain.

Costa Rica 1, Zambia 2

68′: Called back

The Costa Ricans finally found the net on one of their attacks, but the goal was called back due to an offsides call.

60′: Turning the tide

Las Ticas refused to roll over after falling behind in the first half, and they brought the energy in the second, creating attacking opportunities again and again.

46′: Heating up

Costa Rica began the second half by scoring their first goal of the match and the tournament after the ball was bobbled around in the box following a corner kick.

30′: 1,000th Women’s World Cup goal!

Zambian captain Barbra Banda drew the foul in the box to earn a penalty kick, which she drilled into the net to double Zambia’s advantage. This goal marks the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history.

17′: Living dangerously

Zambia kept its foot on the gas pedal, attacking the final third repeatedly, but the Costa Rican back line held firm.

2′: Zambia makes history!

The Copper Queens found the net in the first few minutes of the match, with Lushomo Mweemba scoring the country’s first-ever Women’s World Cup goal!

Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba scores goal vs. Costa Rica in 3′

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Last hurrah

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

