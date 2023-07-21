Costa Rican National Team Dismisses Coach Luis Fernando Suárez: Evaluating Performance and Searching for a New Leader

Title: Luis Fernando Suárez dismissed as Costa Rican National Team Coach

Subtitle: Possible replacement Ricardo Gareca sparks interest

Luis Fernando Suárez, who had been at the helm of the Costa Rican National Team, received an unexpected blow as he was dismissed from his coaching position. Despite the team’s overall performance not being entirely negative, specific incidents such as wins against Spain and Germany in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, followed by inconsistency during friendly matches, the League of Nations, and the Gold Cup, have led to his departure.

“The decision is to dismiss Professor Suárez as of today. It was a hard-fought decision, and after discussions with him and his representative, the Costa Rican Soccer Federation reached this verdict,” stated Gustavo Araya, General Manager of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, during the official announcement.

Under Suárez’s leadership, the Costa Rican team played a total of 36 games, achieving a performance record of 53.7% (17 victories, 7 draws, 12 losses). However, these results were not sufficient to secure his continuation as the coach.

In a close vote of 6 to 5, the Executive Committee decided against extending Suárez’s contract with the team. This decision came after careful consideration by the federation’s officials, who discussed both the positives and negatives of Suárez’s term.

The news of Suárez’s departure has left the Costa Rican national team facing challenging times. Negotiations to terminate around 16 contracts associated with the former coach’s work group are now on the horizon. The estimated payments for these contracts are expected to range between 400 and 500 thousand dollars.

Gustavo Araya refused to delve into the details of contract settlements, stating, “I am not going to discuss the forms of contract payment.”

As the Costa Rican national team looks ahead, it has already begun the search for a coach who can elevate the team’s performance. The name on everyone’s lips is Ricardo Gareca, a highly regarded coach who has been linked with several national teams since departing from Peru. However, Gareca, who had a fleeting stint with Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield, has yet to find a suitable option to pursue.

The Costa Rican Football Federation aims to secure a coach who can lead the team to new heights and bring a fresh wave of success. The country awaits further announcements regarding the coaching position and the future direction of the team.

