Costanzo funeral, the priest makes Maria De Filippi smile with the anecdote about chocolate: "He was secretly passed off"
Costanzo funeral, the priest makes Maria De Filippi smile with the anecdote about chocolate: "He was secretly passed off"

A nice anecdote told by Don Walter Insero about Maurizio Costanzo’s gluttony makes Maria De Filippi smile during her husband’s funeral

It was enough for Fr Walter Insero, during the homily, to refer to a sweet anecdote about the gluttony of Maurice Costanzo to bring out a slight smile on Maria De Filippi’s lips during her husband’s funeral. In remembering the journalist who died on February 24 at the age of 84, the priest spoke not only of the professional, but also and above all of the man who was Costanzo. Space therefore also for stories of daily life, habits, vices and virtues. “He was very greedy and I know he was occasionally peddled with some dark chocolate on the sly” explained Don Walter, and at that moment Maria De Filippi couldn’t help but sweetly recall the shrewdness with which her husband often managed to indulge in that little sweet he was so fond of despite having to be on a diet. “He loved her children,” the priest continued“His relationship with Mary is one of tenderness, esteem, love, sharing, complicity. Maurizio testified to a strong sense of protection towards his loved ones and colleagues”.

