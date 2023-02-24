Home Sports Costanzo: Totti, Maurizio will always be in my heart – Football
Costanzo: Totti, Maurizio will always be in my heart – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – “Maurizio will always be in my heart. Eternally thank you”. Francesco Totti thus reminds ANSA of Maurizio Costanzo, his long-time communication consultant and friend.

Subsequently, to remember Maurizio Costanzo, Totti made a post, writing “Rest in peace maestro”, on his Instagram profile. The two were bound by a deep friendship and it was Costanzo’s idea to write the book of jokes on the former Roma captain. (HANDLE).

