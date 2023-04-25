Home » Could Sebastian Vettel change that?
Sports

Could Sebastian Vettel change that?

by admin
Could Sebastian Vettel change that?

The electric world championship lacks profile and personalities – the alternative series only gets really emotional in the chaos. Could former Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel change the situation?

Pascal Wehrlein switched from Formula 1 to Formula E. But he’s not a big name either.

Florent Gooden / Imago

It’s not that Formula E is lacking in action. Non-stop overtaking manoeuvres, many racing cars touching each other, sometimes turbulent conditions on the narrow tracks and heavy contact with the bordering barriers are part of the character of the series, which has been allowed to carry the title World Championship since 2021. However, the organizers would have liked to have done without the chaos at the halfway point in the season on Sunday in Berlin. Seconds before the start of the E-Prix, climate activists stormed the track under life-threatening circumstances and tried to stick themselves in front of the racing cars and the emergency vehicle.

See also  Milan, fleeing from the carabinieri, dives into the lake of the Forlanini park and dies

You may also like

Milan and Inter, derby in the Champions League...

Ningbo Fenghua staged a show of bravely climbing...

National Leagues: Head-to-head races in Europe

NBA playoff dispatches: ‘Playoff Jimmy’ torches Bucks in...

Ron Faber, ‘The Exorcist’ actor, dies at 90

Women’s Basketball Asian Cup groups released, Chinese women’s...

Flensburg fires Machulla: After the Derby bankruptcy, the...

Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis in NBA playoffs

NFL star Aaron Rodgers joins New York Jets

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Zaha, Mac Allister, Aubameyang,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy