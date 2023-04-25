Could Sebastian Vettel change that?

The electric world championship lacks profile and personalities – the alternative series only gets really emotional in the chaos. Could former Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel change the situation?

Pascal Wehrlein switched from Formula 1 to Formula E. But he’s not a big name either. Florent Gooden / Imago

It’s not that Formula E is lacking in action. Non-stop overtaking manoeuvres, many racing cars touching each other, sometimes turbulent conditions on the narrow tracks and heavy contact with the bordering barriers are part of the character of the series, which has been allowed to carry the title World Championship since 2021. However, the organizers would have liked to have done without the chaos at the halfway point in the season on Sunday in Berlin. Seconds before the start of the E-Prix, climate activists stormed the track under life-threatening circumstances and tried to stick themselves in front of the racing cars and the emergency vehicle.