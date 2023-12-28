Could the Red Sox sign this veteran right-hander?

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of bolstering their starting pitching, after their rotation threw the fourth-fewest innings in the majors in 2023, and collectively posted a 4.68 ERA, ranking 22nd in the league. The Red Sox had been in the running to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the pitcher ultimately agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One potential solution for the Red Sox is free agent Lucas Giolito, who is reportedly on their radar, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. The 29-year-old right-hander pitched 184.1 innings in 2023 and had a 4.88 earned run average for the White Sox. However, after being traded to the Angels at the Trade Deadline, Giolito struggled with a 6.89 ERA in six starts, and then posted a 7.04 ERA in seven starts for the Guardians after being claimed off waivers. Despite his recent struggles, Giolito had a promising 3.47 ERA from 2019 to 2021 and was a top contender in the American League Cy Young Award voting during those years.

In addition to Giolito, the Red Sox have also been in talks with veteran left-hander James Paxton about a potential reunion. Cotillo reports that the Red Sox have been in “constant communication” with Paxton, but a definitive agreement has not been reached.

With the need for reliable starting pitching apparent, the Red Sox are exploring all options to strengthen their rotation ahead of the 2024 season.

