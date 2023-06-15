Councilors Caruso and Lucente present at the start of the Mille Miglia – Sport Marketing News event

It left today from Brescia la Mille Miglia 2023the historic vintage car race: Francesca Caruso, regional councilor for culture and Franco Lucente, regional councilor for transport and sustainable mobility were present at the start.

Councilor Caruso declared: “It was an honor to be present at the first stage of an event which for almost 100 years has represented one of the most iconic symbols of that active spirit and attraction towards industrial and cultural modernity which have always characterized our Region. Being a guest of the Automobile Club in Brescia and sharing the emotions of the departure is particularly significant: in the next few days the event will also pass through Bergamo, underlining the role of the two cities as Capitals of Culture 2023″.

“The Mille Miglia in all these years – continued Caruso – has been able to bear witness to the changes in our country from a cultural, economic, industrial and social point of view. A veritable ‘traveling museum’ along a route that crosses the internal parts of Italy, from cities to small villages, guardians of the inestimable beauty of our cultural and landscape heritage. An opportunity to involve, starting from Lombardy, thousands of Italians and not only who are fascinated every year by the race of these beautiful vintage cars, in a journey that promotes the beauty and history of our country”.

Councilor Lucente said: ”The Mille Miglia is a Lombard and national pride, a competition capable of enhancing the territories and giving emotions. It is an incredible driving force for territorial marketing and tourism, with particular attention to sustainable mobility and the use of innovative vehicles. In the year of Bergamo Brescia Capitals of Culture, and thanks to the spectacular passage of the Frecce Tricolori, there is no more beautiful spot to enhance our Lombardy”.