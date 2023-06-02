Countdown to grab tickets!Asian Games schedule announced this month_Zhejiang Online

Countdown to grab tickets!Asian Games schedule announced this month

Source: Tribune





Reporter Yu Mingang

Yesterday, the reporter learned from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee that the schedule information for the Asian Games will be announced this month, and the countdown to ticket sales will begin. Starting from 10 am on June 1, Beijing time, Hangzhou will officially distribute 1 million “Asian Games Culture and Tourism Gift Packages” to tourists from all over the world, among which 100,000 Asian Games tickets will be randomly given away.

“Hangzhou Asian Games general schedule, sub-event schedule and unit schedule have been basically completed and are being adjusted and updated, and are expected to be released in June.” Relevant staff from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee told reporters that when the public is most concerned about when to start For ticketing and ticketing service issues, citizens can immediately pay attention to the information on the official website of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou or the authoritative information release platform of the district government where each venue is located.

It is reported that the main ticket operator for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games will be undertaken by Beijing Red Horse Media (Damai). Purchase your favorite Asian Games tickets through the sales channels.

The “Asian Games Culture and Tourism Gift Pack” that started to be distributed yesterday includes 1 right to travel freely in the Hangzhou Metro, 1 right to travel in scenic spots, and 1 right to talk and chat for 100 yuan. Randomly distributed in the big gift bag.

Domestic users can sign up to participate in the big gift package lucky draw through three channels: search for “Asian Games” on Alipay, enter the “Asian Games PASS” mini-program of Smart Asian Games One-Stop Pass, and enter the homepage of the Hangzhou Citizen Card APP; enter the “Discover Hangzhou” city culture and tourism general entrance WeChat Applets.

Overseas users can enter the event homepage on the official website of Hangzhou Tourism (English version) to sign up and draw prizes. Some lucky winners will also get a ticket for the Asian Games, which is a random event.