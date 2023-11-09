Countdown to the 14th National Winter Games: Inner Mongolia Prepares for a Spectacular Event

The 14th National Winter Games is quickly approaching, and preparations are underway to ensure a successful and safe event. On November 9, a 100-day countdown to the games was held in Hohhot, with top officials in attendance to address the progress and upcoming tasks.

Li Yingchuan, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration, emphasized the critical stage of preparations, urging the need to uphold political responsibility and complete the important requirements set by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. He stressed the importance of safety, coordination, and high-quality execution in all preparatory tasks.

Wang Lixia, Executive Director of the “14th Winter” Organizing Committee, expressed gratitude for the support from the State Sports General Administration and assistance from Beijing and Hebei in hosting the event. She highlighted the significance of hosting the games as an important political task, emphasizing the need for meticulous preparations to ensure a wonderful and impressive competition.

The Vice Chairman of the autonomous region, Mo Yongbo, presided over the meeting, underscoring the focus on security and the meticulous attention to detail in executing all tasks leading up to the games.

With the countdown to the 14th National Winter Games now in full swing, the organizers are dedicated to delivering a successful and memorable event that showcases the best of Inner Mongolia. The efforts put into hosting the games reflect a high sense of political responsibility and historical mission to ensure the safety, quality, and overall success of the event.

