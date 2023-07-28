Countdown to the Paris Olympics: Exploring the Opening Ceremony, Mascot, and Preparations

Paris to Transform into a Sports Arena for 2024 Olympics

Comprehensive report by our reporter Chen Yiran

Paris, famous for its cultural heritage, will take on a new identity next year as it hosts the prestigious 2024 Olympic Games. With only a year left until the highly anticipated event, preparations are in full swing to ensure a successful and memorable experience for athletes, spectators, and tourists from all over the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with government officials, elected representatives, and various parties involved in organizing the Olympics to discuss the course of action for the next twelve months. Macron emphasized two priorities: encouraging active participation from French citizens and ensuring a positive experience for tourists visiting the country.

A study conducted by the city of Paris estimates that over 1.2 million people will visit the city during the Olympics. Consequently, the Paris government is placing special emphasis on the quality of public transportation, safety measures, medical care, and catering services. The goal is to leave a lasting impression on the audience attending the Olympic Games.

Tony Estanguet, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Paris Olympic Games, expressed excitement for the upcoming event and welcomed top athletes representing over 200 countries. Preparations for the Games are progressing according to plan, and the committee hopes that the 2024 Olympics will be even more thrilling than previous editions.

A century after hosting the Games, Paris will once again showcase its iconic landmarks as Olympic venues. The Stade de France, Roland-Garros Stadium, Champs-Elysées, Place de la Concorde, and the Eiffel Tower are among the famous locations that will be transformed for various sporting events.

In a recent announcement, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), invited 203 countries to participate in the Paris Olympics, excluding Russia and Belarus. The IOC clarified that the decision to invite or exclude these countries will be made independently, regardless of their performance in previous Olympic qualifiers. Additionally, Guatemala, which was suspended by the IOC due to political interference in the election of its national Olympic committee president, did not receive an invitation.

In a break from tradition, the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held outside the stadium for the first time in Olympic history. The ceremony will take place on the Seine River, allowing participants to enjoy the breathtaking views of Paris’ iconic landmarks. Cruise ships will carry Olympic contestants from around the world along the river, showcasing the beauty of the city. A small rehearsal of the “Water Opening Ceremony” took place on July 17, featuring 57 boats, providing a glimpse into the grandeur of the main event.

It is anticipated that 600,000 spectators will witness the opening ceremony live, a staggering number compared to traditional stadium audiences. The ceremony will be open to everyone, including local residents, tourists, and people from around the world. Most spectators can attend for free, while those wishing to watch from specific areas will need to purchase tickets.

France24 recently interviewed Thomas Joly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony. Joly, a renowned French theater director and actor, described the event as the “world‘s largest show,” highlighting the immense responsibility and excitement in creating such a spectacle. Joly emphasized the significance of the Seine River as a setting and the rich history it represents, stating that the creative team extensively researched and explored different aspects to frame the history of France.

The mascot for the Paris Olympics, named “Frige,” pays homage to the Phrygian cap, an ancient symbol of freedom and liberation. Manufactured by French toy company Doudou et Compagnie, the mascot represents the dream of bringing manufacturing back to France and showcasing the country’s craftsmanship.

Most of the Olympic venues in Paris will be existing structures that have been refurbished for the Games. The largest construction project is the Olympic Village, which will accommodate approximately 15,000 athletes and their entourages. Once the Olympics conclude, the village will be transformed into a new urban area with residential, commercial, and public spaces.

With the countdown to the Paris Olympics underway, the city is brimming with excitement and anticipation. Parisians, visitors, and sports enthusiasts from around the globe eagerly await the start of one of the world‘s most prestigious sporting events.

