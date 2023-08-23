Counting Down to the Hangzhou Asian Games: Asians Unite for an Unforgettable Event

Asians Look Forward to Writing the Future Hand in Hand on the One-Month Countdown to the Opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua News Agency reported that “we have a home together, and our hearts are united in love…” Accompanied by the majestic and high-spirited melody of “Together with Love”, the Hangzhou Asian Games is getting closer.

In just one month, the city of Hangzhou will welcome athletes and spectators from all around Asia for the highly anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games. The event will take place at the Liangzhu Ancient City, a historic site that represents China‘s rich 5,000-year civilization.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is the largest and highest-level international sports event in China since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It has garnered attention from both the nation and the world. General Secretary Xi Jinping has shown great care and support for the preparations, providing fundamental guidance.

After eight years of preparation, the Hangzhou Asian Games will finally come to fruition. The theme of the Games is “green, intelligent, civilized, and frugal”, showcasing China‘s unique characteristics and Asian style. Hangzhou, known for its beauty and harmony, will be the perfect backdrop for this grand event.

Participants from all over Asia are eagerly looking forward to the Hangzhou Asian Games. Zhang Yufei, the “Queen of the Butterfly”, aims to break the world record in the women’s 100m butterfly. Equestrian athlete Huatian is thrilled for the opportunity to compete in his home country. Huang Zhaohui, a break dancer, is excited to showcase her talent in a competition event at the Asian Games. Indonesian Taekwondo coach Ong Stefanus hopes his team can bring home a gold medal. South Korean archery athlete An Shan sees the Hangzhou Asian Games as an opportunity to rebuild their glory in the sport.

A record-breaking 12,527 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions have signed up for the Games. In particular, China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, India, and Hong Kong have each fielded over 600 athletes. The Hong Kong delegation believes they have the potential to win gold in swimming and fencing events.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee officially announced the competition registration information on July 27. The overwhelming response from athletes demonstrates their high expectations for the event.

Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia, believes Hangzhou is ready to host the greatest Asian Games in history.

In conjunction with the preparations for the Asian Games, Hangzhou has also focused on improving its infrastructure and city services. The opening of the Tianmushan Road Tunnel and the Qiantang Expressway, the longest east-west expressway in the city, will enhance transportation and connectivity. In addition to venue construction, Hangzhou and its co-host cities have accelerated the renovation of urban facilities, environmental improvement, and public services.

Taking the Asian Games as an opportunity, Hangzhou and Zhejiang province have implemented various measures to improve the city’s functions, internationalization, infrastructure, environmental protection, digital governance, industrial development, and cultural promotion. These efforts aim to enhance the overall quality of life and create a lasting legacy for the city.

From sunrise to sunset, the city of Hangzhou is ready to welcome guests and friends from all over the world. It promises to be a memorable and successful Hangzhou Asian Games, showcasing the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange among Asian nations.