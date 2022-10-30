450 participants in Nemeggio took part in the second round of the provincial cross-country championship of the Italian sports center, an event proposed by the Belluno committee in synergy with that of Feltre and valid for the assignment of the Memorial Serafino Barp (team classification for the categories youth teams) and for the assignment of the Passport Trophy (overall team classification). The Virtus Nemeggio led by Maurizio Da Col, led by Maurizio Da Col, took place on the very fast Nemeggio track, organized by one of the historic companies of Feltre, who dedicated the day to the memory of Fernando Dall’O ‘, athlete of Virtus Nemeggio, president of the donors section. Zermen-Nemeggio blood. Gs Castionese won the overall rankings by company, beating Gs Astra Quero: just one point between the two companies. On the low podium the hosts of Virtus Nemeggio. As for the youth ranking, the winning company was Gs La Piave 2000 which got the better of Gs Castionese and Gs Astra Quero. The absolute individual races saw the victory of the Treviso-born Nikol Marsura over Chiara Pedol and Federica Dal Ri and the Zoldo-born Isacco Costa over Lorenzo Da Rin De Monego and Federico Polesana.

Puppies: 1. Chiara De Nard 3.11; 2. Giorgia Casagranda 3.16; 3. Alice Panizzon 3.18.

Puppies: 1. Mauro Miglietta 3.01; 2. Riccardo Savelli 3.02; Roberto Moino 3.03.

Female beginners: 1. Nina Cima 2.54; 2. Letizia Uberti 3.05; 3. Diletta Tonet 3.05.

Male beginners: 1. Daniel Somacal 2,483.38; 2. Nicolò Spada 2.52; 3. Nicolò Maccagnan 2.58.

Girls: 1. Lucia Turrin 3.54; 2. Gaia Argenta 4.01; 3. Alyssa Friz 4.04.

Boys: 1. Mario Burigo 3.24; 2. Davide Ghedina 3.31; 3. Abrham Robert Pellizzaroli 3.36.

Cadet: 1. Alessia Miniutti 5.29; 2. Amelie Candeago 5.31; 3. Chiara Padoin 5.33.

Cadets: 1. Luca Stocchero 6.53; 2. Tommaso Gerardini 6.54; 3. Giacomo Votta 6.56.

Pupils: 1. Chiara Pedol 11.07; 2. Leila Colussi 11.39; 3. Silvia Buogo 11.50.

Students: 1. Aymen El Aamrani 12.56; 2. Hisham Boudalia 13.02; 3. Cristiano Zanin 13.10.

Female Juniors: 1. Elena Rossa 12.43; 2. Sheetal Prosdocimo 13.17; 3. Arianna Marcer 14.22.

Male Juniors: 1. Filippo Votta 16.35; 2. Nicolò Maset 18.47; 3. Giacomo Maria Moretti 19.08.

Female seniors: 1. Nikol Marsura 11.03; 2. Francesca Comiotto 11.42; 3. Marilena Rossa 11.53.

Male seniors: 1. Isaac Costa 15.53; 2. Lorenzo Da Rin De Monego 16.16; 3. Federico Scopel 16.23.

A female amateurs: 1. Federica Dal Rì 11.19; 3. Elisa Gullo 11.43; 3. Genny De Simoi 11.50

A male amateurs: 1. Gabriele Del Longo 16.32; 2. Diego Viel 16.39; 3. Gianpietro Barattin 16.43.

B female amateurs: 1. Gina Zanella 12.15; 2. Patrizia License 13.05; 3. Claudia Moro 13.15.

Male B amateurs: 1. Said Boudalia 13.12; 2. Livio De Paoli 14.05; 3. Raffaele Secco 14.34.

Veteran A: 1. Elsa Mardegan 14.03; 2. Monica Dal Molin 14.11; 3. Lorraine Saran 02.15.

Veterans A: 1. Giorgio Mazzer 14.38; 2. Lucio Fregona 14.43; 3. Luigi Bortoluzzi 14.58.

Veteran B: 1. Consuelo De Bortoli 15.06; 2. Maria Liliana Cossalter 15.12; 3. Luigina Salvagno 15.57.

Veterans B: 1. Gianni De Conti 15.53; 2. Luciano Gagno 17.01; 3. 3. Dante Passuello 17.09. ilario tancon