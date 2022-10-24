There were over 400 competitors who yesterday in Nevegal gave life to the first round of the CSI provincial cross-country championship, an event proposed by the Belluno Committee in synergy with that of Feltre and valid for the assignment of the Memorial Serafino Barp (ranking a teams dedicated to the youth categories) and for the assignment of the Passport Trophy (overall team classification).

An excellent participation (last year the competitors of the first test were just over 250) therefore for the “first” that on the Colle was proposed by the Eaglets of Pelòs di Cadore, a young and dynamic company that, after the setting up of some tests of the Criterium Cadorino and the Provincial road last September, yesterday she tested herself in the Provincial cross. Many companies from Belluno but at the start there were also athletes from the provinces of Treviso, Vicenza and Padua.

In the absolute classification by society, the “battleship” of Gs Castionese was in front of everyone who, with 665 points, got the better of a handful of lengths on La Piave 2000. Astra Quero completed the podium with 508. The Piave 2000 was took revenge in the youth ranking where he scored 508 points and preceded, in order, Castionese (328) and Santa Giustina (275). On an individual level, absolute successes for Mihail Sirbu (Quantin Alpenplus) and for the Treviso-based Nikol Marsura (San Vendemiano).

The provincial cross will continue on Sunday 30 October, in Nemeggio di Feltre with the day organized by Virtus Nemeggio. In Ronchena di Lentiai (Borgo Valbelluna) there will be competitions on Sunday 6 November (organized by Gs La Piave 2000) while on 20 November the appointment is in Lamon: this is the first time the Provincial Championship on the Plateau and the organization will be by Athletics Lamon. The final stage, again curated by Gs La Piave 2000, is scheduled for Sunday 27 November: the Bribano di Sedico park is the venue for the competition. The rankings.

Youth Society: 1. La Piave 2000 points 508; 2. Castionese 328; 3. Santa Giustina 275; 4. Astra Quero 244; 5. Nemeggio 211.

General company: 1. Castionese points 665; 2. The Piave 2000 626; 3. Astra Quero 508; 4. Nemeggio 451; 5. Lamon 387.

Puppies: 1. Chiara De Nard 2.40; 2. Chiara Radamondo 2.45; 3. Asia Facen 2.47. Puppies: 1. Mauro Miglietta 2.31; 2. Leonard Bianchet 2.33; 2. Marco Andreani 2.35. Female beginners: 1. Nina Cima 3.49; 2. Diletta Tonet 4.03; 3. Miriam Triches 4.06. Male beginners: 1. Daniel Somacal 3:38; 2. Gabriele Busatta 3.40; 3. Nathan Facen 3.40. Girls: 1. Lucia Turrin 3.37; 2. Caterina Moino 3.39; 3. Gaia Argenta 3.46. Boys: 1. Mario Burigo 3.11; 2. Davide Ghedina 3.16; 3. Mattia Simeoni 3.18. Cadet: 1. Silvia Menegazzo 4.55; 2. Chiara Padoin 4.58; 3. Anna Bertagno 5.13. Cadets: 1. Marco Menia Cadore 8.02; 2. Luca Stocchero 8.07; 3. Giacomo Votta 8.20. Pupils: 1. Leila Colussi 11.28; 2. Silvia Buogo 11.51; 3. Irene Zampieri 12.59. Students: 1. Hisham Boudalia 11.16; 2. Nicolas De Lorenzi 11.37; 3. Daniel Thomas 12.04. Female Juniors: 1. Elena Rossa 12.57; 2. Claudia Benincà 15.10. Male Juniors: 1. Filippo Votta 16.54; 2. Francesco Cao 17.20; 3. Francesco De Biasi 17.43. Female seniors: 1. Nikol Marsura 11.16; 2. Francesca Comiotto 11.40; 3. Marilena Rossa 11.52. Male seniors: 1. Mihail Singing 16.05; 2. Lorenzo 16.16; 3. Mattia Scopel 16.20. A female amateurs: 1. Manuela Bulf 10.54; 2. Federica Dal Rì 11.19; 3. Elisa Gullo 11.43. A male amateurs: 1. Gianpietro Barattin 16.44; 2. Valentino Costa 17.23; 3. Lucio Sacchet 18.06. B female amateurs: 1. Gina Zanella 12.27; 2. Claudia Moro 12.59; 3. Marta Santamaria 13.15. Male B amateurs: 1. Said Boudalia 13.12; 2. Livio De Paoli 14.14; 3. Mauro Simeoni 14.37. Veteran A: 1. Monica Dal Molin 14.18; 2. Viviana Pilat 15.38; 3. Fernanda Minotto 16.36. Veterani A: 1. Lucio Fregona 14.42; 2. Renzo Deola 15.07; 3. Arno Todesco 15.11. Veteran B: 1. Consuelo De Bortoli 15.40; 2. Maria Liliana Cossalter 16.10; 3. Luigina Salvagno 16.28. Veterans B: 1. Gianni De Conti 16.02; 2. Dante Passuello 17.33; 3. Mirco Vedana 18.48.I.T.