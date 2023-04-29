Courtney Lawes prolonge aux Northampton Saints en Premiership

The Northampton Saints have announced on their site Courtney Lawes extension. The English second, or third line, will continue to evolve with the club, where he started in 2007 and with whom he played 263 matches.
At 34, the international XV de la Rose (96 caps) wants to prolong the pleasure, after a season disrupted by injuries. “The club means a lot to me and I wanted to stay here, he told the club’s website. Above all, I didn’t want to leave at the end of a season where I didn’t play a lot, and where I didn’t make as big a contribution as I would have liked..
Phil Dowson, director of rugby for the Saints, welcomed the loyalty of the man with whom the club won the championship title in 2014 and two European Challenges in 2009 and 2014. “As he got older he really grew into that leadership role and became a bit of a mentor to a lot of the players on our team, so he’s a class act and a good man.”Dowson said.