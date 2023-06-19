Home » Courtois left the Belgians in the middle of the match and shackled coach Tedesco
Courtois left the Belgians in the middle of the match and shackled coach Tedesco

Courtois left the Belgians in the middle of the match and shackled coach Tedesco

According to Tedesco, who replaced Mr. Roberto Martinez on the bench after the disappointing World Cup in Qatar, the captain was the problem in the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

Tedesco agreed that Romelu Lukaku will lead the Belgians in the match against Austria, while against Estonia, Courtois will be in charge. The 11-year-old goalkeeper of Real Madrid agreed with the decision, but after Saturday’s 1:1 draw with the Rakuans, he followed Tedesco saying that he will leave the team because he is disappointed and feels offended.

Since the arrest, I have tried to express to him the admiration they send each other. In my eyes, it is one of the best goals in the world. I admire him not only as a goalkeeper, but also as a hunter. That’s all I have in mind, said Tedesco, he just didn’t want to leave Courtois’ future in the dark.

Courtois has played 102 caps for the Reds since 2011 and is one of the seven Belgian centurions. At the 2018 WC in Russia, he lost to a historic bronze. Against Estonia, he will be replaced by Matz Sels, who has only two national team starts.

