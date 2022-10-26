Original title: Courtois talks about Real Madrid’s first defeat of the season: the mistakes in the game did not take the initiative in the game

RB Leipzig beat Real Madrid 3-2 at home in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid also suffered their first defeat of the season. After the game, the goalkeeper Courtois, who started the game, talked about the loss of the game in an interview with the media.

Courtois

This game was Real Madrid’s first loss this season. The team took the lead in scoring two goals by RB Leipzig in the first half, and both goals were scored by Leipzig players through corner kick tactics. Courtois, who has performed well this season, failed to help his team defend the goal despite making three crucial saves. The wall of sighs was finally broken by Leipzig’s offensive. Courtois played 11 times for Real Madrid this season, contributing 30 saves and 6 clearances. The player is still the most reliable goalkeeper of Real Madrid, and the player is also awarded the 2022 Ballon d’Or. At the ceremony, he received the Yashin Award, which symbolizes the best goalkeeper.

Courtois said in an interview with the media after the game that the team did not enter the state at the beginning of the game, did not reflect the tactics arranged by the coach, and the whole team was soft. This performance also punished the team on the scoreboard, with Leipzig scoring through two tactical corner kicks shortly after the first half, although Vinicius scored before the end of the first half to narrow the score. a goal, but there was still not much change in the second half.

Courtois said that the team made many mistakes in this game and did not take the initiative in the game. Leipzig controlled the ball in the game. As a goalkeeper and the person with the widest vision on the field, I realized that the team could never enter the state, this game is over, and the next game must be taken seriously.

Leipzig sits at home in this game, with fans as strong backing and spiritual support. Their defense is very far behind, and they have repeatedly attacked Real Madrid's back line with counterattacks, but if the players made fewer mistakes in this game, they could concede fewer goals.

