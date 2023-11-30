Covering nearly 600 counties!This national “County Super League” has set off a grassroots football craze-Sports-China Engineering Network

The 2023 “National Fitness and Healthy China” national county football tournament has taken the country by storm, covering nearly 600 counties and attracting nearly 127,000 direct participants. This grassroots football movement has sparked a nationwide craze, promoting the development and revitalization of football at the local level.

Under the guidance of the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration and the Chinese Football Association, the China Football Development Foundation has been organizing the “National Fitness and Healthy China” national county football event for the past three years. The event has seen tremendous growth, expanding from 294 counties in 2021 to nearly 600 counties in 2023. This expansion has led to the formation of a comprehensive platform system, bringing in more grassroots groups and reaching communities and rural areas.

The impact of the event goes beyond simply promoting football. It has played a significant role in enriching the cultural and spiritual life of the people, showcasing the positive new atmosphere and style of the grassroots communities in the county areas. Additionally, the event has contributed to the construction of rural culture and sports, uniting people for rural revitalization. The event has effectively connected the results of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The participation in this year’s event has been overwhelming, with nearly 127,000 individuals from various backgrounds joining in. The event has also brought together administrative, enterprise, and institutional football teams, as well as social grassroots football teams. This collective participation has been instrumental in promoting and popularizing football and building a strong foundation for football development.

The two-day event also provided an opportunity for representatives from all over the country to engage in in-depth exchanges on social football development work ideas, experiences in key cities for national football development, and typical cases of county football work.

The “County Super League” has clearly made its mark, igniting a grassroots football craze nationwide and setting the stage for a promising future for football development at the local level.

