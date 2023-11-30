Home » Covering nearly 600 counties!This national “County Super League” has set off a grassroots football craze-Sports-China Engineering Network
Sports

Covering nearly 600 counties!This national “County Super League” has set off a grassroots football craze-Sports-China Engineering Network

by admin

The 2023 “National Fitness and Healthy China” national county football tournament has taken the country by storm, covering nearly 600 counties and attracting nearly 127,000 direct participants. This grassroots football movement has sparked a nationwide craze, promoting the development and revitalization of football at the local level.

Under the guidance of the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration and the Chinese Football Association, the China Football Development Foundation has been organizing the “National Fitness and Healthy China” national county football event for the past three years. The event has seen tremendous growth, expanding from 294 counties in 2021 to nearly 600 counties in 2023. This expansion has led to the formation of a comprehensive platform system, bringing in more grassroots groups and reaching communities and rural areas.

The impact of the event goes beyond simply promoting football. It has played a significant role in enriching the cultural and spiritual life of the people, showcasing the positive new atmosphere and style of the grassroots communities in the county areas. Additionally, the event has contributed to the construction of rural culture and sports, uniting people for rural revitalization. The event has effectively connected the results of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The participation in this year’s event has been overwhelming, with nearly 127,000 individuals from various backgrounds joining in. The event has also brought together administrative, enterprise, and institutional football teams, as well as social grassroots football teams. This collective participation has been instrumental in promoting and popularizing football and building a strong foundation for football development.

The two-day event also provided an opportunity for representatives from all over the country to engage in in-depth exchanges on social football development work ideas, experiences in key cities for national football development, and typical cases of county football work.

See also  DAZN offers a new football subscription – but not for everyone

The “County Super League” has clearly made its mark, igniting a grassroots football craze nationwide and setting the stage for a promising future for football development at the local level.

You may also like

MotoGP schedules in Qatar 2024: where to watch...

Legendary napkin contract with FC Barcelona is sold

How many games does Bellingham miss? – Ten.hn

Modica Calcio, 2-2 against Città di Gela

Champions League Radio live: Real Madrid vs RB...

The Madrid prosecutor’s office has asked for almost...

Fighting bravely to create history, “Ice and Snow...

Kylian Mbappé at PSG: Without him everything is...

CARLO ANCELOTTI PRISON PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

KRC Genk fans disappointed by BAS ruling in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy