This is how the #americancollegeofcardiology scientific article describing the protocol for returning to sporting activity following the resolution of the #virus could almost begin.

Yes, because for example going back to running, cycling, swimming is not always so obvious. Shortness of breath, muscle fatigue, general tiredness and ballerina heart rate: these are the main sensations that are reported by those who film.

This is when ACC’s precise and scientific guidelines become indispensable to promote a firm recovery and preserve #health.

Find out everything in this new #carousel.

Photo: Valentina Celeste

Related