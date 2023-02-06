Home Sports Covid 19 and sport: when to resume after the infection?
Sports

Covid 19 and sport: when to resume after the infection?

by admin
Covid 19 and sport: when to resume after the infection?

This is how the #americancollegeofcardiology scientific article describing the protocol for returning to sporting activity following the resolution of the #virus could almost begin.

Yes, because for example going back to running, cycling, swimming is not always so obvious. Shortness of breath, muscle fatigue, general tiredness and ballerina heart rate: these are the main sensations that are reported by those who film.

This is when ACC’s precise and scientific guidelines become indispensable to promote a firm recovery and preserve #health.

Find out everything in this new #carousel.

Photo: Valentina Celeste

trainingcyclingrunningCovid 19postcovidsport

See also  The pill that replaces physical activity

You may also like

Curva Fiesole: «Football belongs to the people, NO...

Ski, Jakala carries out the rebranding of the...

Inter won with minimal effort — Sportellate.it

Body Composition | How to measure it and...

Los Angeles Lakers market, post-Irving scenarios

Monza-Sampdoria on TV and streaming: where to watch...

Record numbers for basketball in Italy. +10% unencrypted...

WCBA All-Star Competition

Kvaratshelia and players in double figures for goals...

Juve; Allegri “target 40 points? It’s funny, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy