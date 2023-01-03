Cough and difficulty breathing. The wave of infections is throwing the hospital system of the megalopolis into crisis

Mariangela Masiello

In Shanghai the emergency Coronavirus is stronger than ever and there health situation is particularly critical. In the overcrowded hospitals of the megalopolis, one of the richest in all of China, elderly patients stay overloading the emergency services. According to data released by the official media, since last month the 70% of the populationi.e. about 18 million people, contracted the virus.

shanghai, patients treated outside hospitals — The situation is particularly difficult especially in two hospitals in the city, where the French agency Afp told of hundreds of patients, especially the elderly, stretched out on stretchers in the middle of overcrowded emergency departments. Some of them, witnesses say, they seem lifeless. Others, on the other hand, are treated outside the building, on the sidewalk, because there is no room inside.

only 15 deaths from covid reported — The same authorities now admit that the extent of the epidemic is “impossible” to determine, because the data is fragmentary and screening tests are no longer mandatory. Within a very short time, the health care system has been overwhelmed, with pharmacies flooded with requests for anti-fever medicines and crematoria flooded with the influx of dead and bodies. Meanwhile, since the authorities have changed and revised the criteria for attributing a death to Covid, since the beginning of December, in a country with 1.4 billion inhabitants only 15 deaths related to the virus have been reported. A figure that appears completely distant from the Chinese reality. See also France-Morocco 2-0: Hernandez and Kolo Muani take Les Bleus to the final

eu, meeting on possible restrictions — Meanwhile the EU countries will meet tomorrow, Wednesday 4 January, for discuss a joint response to the issue of travelers from China. This was announced by Sweden, which assumed the presidency of the EU semester: “Sweden is seeking a common policy for the entire EU on theintroduction of possible entry restrictions“, the Stockholm government said in a statement. The World Health Organization met Chinese officials in recent days to discuss the increase in Covid-19 infections, underlining the importance of share data in real time: “WHO has once again called for regular, real-time sharing of the data on vaccinations administeredespecially in vulnerable people and those over 60,” the United Nations health agency said in a statement. Beijing also spoke on the issue of lack of complete information on cases l’Australia that adds to the list of countries that will ask travelers from China to provide a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival.