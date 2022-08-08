Home Sports Covid Italia: today’s bulletin 7 August. Pdf Table – breaking latest news
Covid Italia: today's bulletin 7 August. Pdf Table – breaking latest news

Covid Italia: today's bulletin 7 August. Pdf Table – breaking latest news

Rome, 7 August 2022 – Il Covid bulletin today : I am 26,662 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 35,004. The victims are 74 , down sharply from 158 yesterday. The rate is at 16%, up from 15.3% yesterday. A total of 166,481 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 342 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 6 more than yesterday, while the daily admissions are 25. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 8,926, ie 102 fewer than yesterday.

Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,094,956, or 10,502 fewer than yesterday. A total of 21,313,427 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 173,136. The discharged and healed are 20,045,335 with an increase of 37,084.

The region with the most Covid cases remains there Lombardy with 3,145 infections – which also counts 32 deaths -, followed by Veneto (+2.943), Campania (+2.698), Emilia Romagna (+2.467) e Lazio (+2.461).

Pdf table: all regions

